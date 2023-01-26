Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,111 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.40. 195,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

