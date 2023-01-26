Arizona State Retirement System Has $46.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $101.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

