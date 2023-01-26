Argus Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $390.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $342.36.

NFLX opened at $367.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $458.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

