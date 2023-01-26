Ares Management Llc Buys 875,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at $84,560,776.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 3,371,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,135. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.35 million. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

