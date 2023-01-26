Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.99

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 1277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

