Applied UV, Inc. (AUVIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on February 15th

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of AUVIP stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

