Applied UV, Inc. (AUVIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on February 15th

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.
Applied UV Price Performance
Shares of AUVIP stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $25.79.
About Applied UV
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied UV (AUVIP)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.