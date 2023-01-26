Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-15% yr/yr to $4.305-4.381 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT opened at $122.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $114.73.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

