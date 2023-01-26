Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and $544,228.68 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00057777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025126 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

