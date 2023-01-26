APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

APi Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE APG opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

