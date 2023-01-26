Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($69.57) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,054 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

