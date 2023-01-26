Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is Capco Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capco Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 27,119 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 5.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,458 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,057,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($69.57) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

