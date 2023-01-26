Analyzing Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) & Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Freight Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group 1.50% 4.10% 2.39%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Freight Technologies has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Freight Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freight Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 695.05%. Bowman Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freight Technologies and Bowman Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 2.15 $300,000.00 $0.27 89.74

Bowman Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Freight Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides business to business cross-border shipping logistics. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation and fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company offers a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer service based on the platform. Freight Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.