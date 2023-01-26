Analysts Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Price Target at $167.70

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 257,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 858,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

