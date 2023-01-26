Analysts Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target at $302.17

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.17.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $240.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $349.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day moving average is $218.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

