Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target at $2,850.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Barclays cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.86) to GBX 2,340 ($28.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.86) to GBX 3,060 ($37.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.2 %

BZLFY opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

