Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) PT at $77.64

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after buying an additional 1,049,896 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 696,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

