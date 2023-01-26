Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.77). 90,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.01).

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

