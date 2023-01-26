Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Up 4.5%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 57,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 412,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Amplitude by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.