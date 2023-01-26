Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,528. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $206,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

