Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 551,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.