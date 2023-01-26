Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

