Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $343.01. 661,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,743. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $343.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.43 and a 200 day moving average of $291.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

