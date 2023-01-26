Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59, RTT News reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,743. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $343.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.33.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

