Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $29.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMP opened at $343.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $343.79.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.