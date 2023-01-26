America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.39% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.23. 12,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The company has a market cap of $504.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.36.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 5,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.48 per share, for a total transaction of $382,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,378,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens cut their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

