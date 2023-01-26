Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Short Interest Update

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 383.0% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Americanas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Americanas alerts:

Americanas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTOOY remained flat at $3.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Americanas has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

About Americanas

Americanas SA engages in the e-commerce and marketplace businesses. It also offers consumer credit services; technology platform; and logistics, distribution, and customer service solutions. Its brand portfolio includes Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, and Submarino Finance. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.