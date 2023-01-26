American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $224.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $224.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.06.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $218.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

