American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 485,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after buying an additional 82,008 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.6 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $218.66 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

