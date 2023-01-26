American Superconductor (AMSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2022 guidance at –$0.25 EPS.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. On average, analysts expect American Superconductor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 28,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,780. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.35.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,455.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 228.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

