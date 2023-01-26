American Financial Group Inc. Invests $228,000 in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,523,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000.

KNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

KNTK stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

