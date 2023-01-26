American Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

NYSE MMP opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

