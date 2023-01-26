American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.

AAL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,864,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,823,410. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.46.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $369,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

