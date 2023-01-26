American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 11,256,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 33,669,992 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $16.26.
The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
