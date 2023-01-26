American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.16. 15,785,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,936,418. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.