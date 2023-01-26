Amber Rudd Acquires 2,058 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,037.42 ($2,522.50).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £1,953.58 ($2,418.70).
- On Friday, November 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,042 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960.32 ($2,427.04).
Centrica Stock Down 1.5 %
CNA stock opened at GBX 97.52 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.85. The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 990.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.54 ($1.23).
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
