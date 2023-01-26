Amaze World (AMZE) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $39.25 million and $36,442.04 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

