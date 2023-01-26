Amaze World (AMZE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36,064.07

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Amaze World has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $39.62 million and $36,064.07 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00407852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,606.44 or 0.28628237 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00588213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.