Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $710.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

