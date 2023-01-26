AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.36. 549,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.