AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.85. 366,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,540. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

