Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 6.7%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.51. 259,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 837,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Altus Power by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altus Power by 27.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.