Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Boosted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 1,398,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,957. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

