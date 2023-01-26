Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Up 25%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 93,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 134,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67.

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

