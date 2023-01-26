Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Down 0.7%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 124,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 161,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSMY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alstom from €35.00 ($38.04) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

