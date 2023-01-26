Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

APELY remained flat at $19.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

