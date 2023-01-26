Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
APELY remained flat at $19.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.69.
About Alps Alpine
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alps Alpine (APELY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.