Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Acquired by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Allot Communications worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allot Communications by 56.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Allot Communications Ltd has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Allot Communications

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

