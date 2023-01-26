Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins Sells 4,545 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.0 %

ALSN stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 875,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,744. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.