Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allianz Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $29.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Allianz will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allianz Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($290.22) to €271.00 ($294.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($232.61) to €205.00 ($222.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($228.26) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.33.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

