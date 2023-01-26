AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

