AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.