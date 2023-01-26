AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

