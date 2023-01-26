Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.31. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

